Bid made: Manchester United closer to DREAM signing as Lionel Messi approves £63million deal

Manchester United look to have been given a major boost in the transfer market as Malcom looks to have been given the green light to leave Barcelona by team-mate Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian starlet has barely made an impact since joining Barca in the summer, despite looking one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at previous club Bordeaux.

United were linked strongly with Malcom during his time in Ligue 1, though they notably pulled out of a deal back in January when they instead focused their attention on signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Chile international, however, has been a huge flop at Old Trafford and, a year on, the club remain keen on Malcom as they eye new attacking players.

According to Don Balon, the talented 21-year-old is now available for just £63million, which could prove a bargain for the Red Devils.

However, they will have to compete with an unnamed club from the Chinese Super League, with Don Balon claiming a bid of that amount has already come in for the player.

MUFC urgently need to try to hijack this deal, with Barcelona clearly ready to sell and Messi a key figure in giving his club the green light to do so after Malcom’s lack of impact at the Nou Camp.

At United, however, the young South American could enjoy the playing style more and make a real impression in the Premier League, strengthening United in a position they urgently need to improve in if they are to get back into the running for a top four place in the second half of the season.