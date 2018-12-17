Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly requested that his club try a transfer approach for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

The Spain international is going through a tough time at the Bernabeu after falling down the pecking order since Santiago Solari took over as manager.

Still, Isco remains a world class talent who could fit in at most top clubs and it seems Guardiola remains an admirer.

That’s because, according to AS, the City boss has made the 26-year-old a priority transfer target for his club and got his club to initiate negotiations.

The report claims intermediaries have begun some form of talks over signing Isco, who would clearly make a fine fit for Guardiola’s style of play.

The former Malaga man could also be an ideal long-term replacement for David Silva at the Etihad Stadium, so it makes perfect sense for the club to think long-term like this.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, however, as the report notes that it’s been claimed Real would ask for as much as £90million for Isco.

That should’t be beyond City by any means, but of course they may feel they could get better value for money elsewhere.