Double deal: Manchester United close in on £77million BARGAIN duo after breakthrough in talks

Manchester United look to be edging significantly closer to two major January transfer window signings in the form of Nikola Milenkovic and Ruben Dias.

There has been breakthrough news today that suggests the Red Devils could be set to splash out as much as £77million on the two players this winter in a big move to bolster their defence with two quality additions.

Both players are aged just 21 but are among the finest in Europe for their age group, and look ready to go straight into Jose Mourinho’s first XI.

Gianluca Di Marzio report of strong interest in Milenkovic from United, with their efforts to sign the £50m-rated Fiorentina star seemingly stepped up in recent times.

On top of that, Sport Witness report that Dias can leave Benfica for United for a transfer fee of just £27m due to the Portuguese club’s financial difficulties.

Defence has been an area of major weakness for United this season, so to sign two of the top young centre-backs in Europe this winter would be a game-changer for the club in the second half of the season.

With the potential of the pair, £77m may well end up proving a bargain in just a couple of years’ time.