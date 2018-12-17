Manchester United legend singles out Red Devils ace for brutal wake-up call

Manchester United legend Paul Ince has slammed the state of his old club and singled out midfielder Jesse Lingard for criticism.

The England international managed to bag himself a goal against Liverpool at the weekend, but attracted some controversy in the build-up to the game.

This is because Lingard had the audacity to launch a personal clothing range in the middle of the week, which did not go down well with the usual old-school ex-pro pundits who flood our TV screens.

Ince is the latest to jump on that particular bandwagon, suggesting Lingard should remember who he is, and that is a player who has scored only two goals this season.

“He’s simply not good enough to wear a Manchester United shirt,” Ince told Paddy Power, as quoted in the Daily Mirror.

“All we see on social media is his new clothing line, his dancing, trips to Las Vegas and Miami. In reality, he’s scored two goals all season.

“You don’t need to make your own clothing brand as though you are one of the best stars in the world. He needs to remember who he is.”

Quite what the minimum requirement for goals before venturing into fashion is is not quite clear, but Ince’s stinging words could serve as something of a wake-up call to Lingard.

The 26-year-old could undoubtedly contribute more than he has done this season, though in fairness he’s far from the only United player to seem to go backwards in recent times.