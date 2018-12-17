Manchester United star breaks silence following ‘difficult day’ against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has spoken for the first time since Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the Spaniard posted a picture of himself in the game with a long message to the club’s fans.

Herrera has long been a real fan favourite at Old Trafford for his committed performances on the pitch, and they’ll likely feel a lot of genuine sadness from him in writing this message.

United were well beaten by their biggest rivals, losing 3-1 at Anfield and being thoroughly outplayed for much of the game, despite going in level at 1-1 at half time.

Herrera was one of the many players involved who was far from at their best, but he’s finally taken to social media to address the club’s fans and insists it’s important to face the music after difficult games.

The 29-year-old also thanked United fans for their support and acknowledged that a big improvement is needed from everybody in the first-team right now.