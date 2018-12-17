Menu

Video: Mourinho told ‘get him in the first team’ as Man United wonderkid wraps up hat-trick with solo stunner

Mason Greenwood is on fire for Manchester United against Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup right now, scoring a hat-trick to make it 4-1 to the Red Devils youngsters.

Watch his third goal in the video clip below as he wins the ball with an interception in midfield before racing on past the defence and drilling a clinical shot into the bottom corner.

Clearly, Greenwood is a special talent and has a big future in the game, with United surely now under some pressure to promote him into the senior side in the near future as their big-name attackers like Alexis Sanchez continue to struggle?

MUFC have a proud record of promoting players from their academy, and Greenwood looks like the next big thing to come through at the club.

The England youth international surely at least deserves a loan move soon to give him experience at a higher level before making the step up to the United first-team.

In the time that it’s taken to write this article, Chelsea have actually scored a quickfire double to make it 4-3 to United, but as it stands Greenwood would still be the match-winner if his side can hold on.

