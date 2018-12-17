Mason Greenwood is on fire for Manchester United against Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup right now, scoring a hat-trick to make it 4-1 to the Red Devils youngsters.

Watch his third goal in the video clip below as he wins the ball with an interception in midfield before racing on past the defence and drilling a clinical shot into the bottom corner.

Clearly, Greenwood is a special talent and has a big future in the game, with United surely now under some pressure to promote him into the senior side in the near future as their big-name attackers like Alexis Sanchez continue to struggle?

MUFC have a proud record of promoting players from their academy, and Greenwood looks like the next big thing to come through at the club.

Number 3 for Greenwood pic.twitter.com/6Be87ZelVO — Can You Dig It Sucka (@DarmianologyV2) December 17, 2018

The England youth international surely at least deserves a loan move soon to give him experience at a higher level before making the step up to the United first-team.

In the time that it’s taken to write this article, Chelsea have actually scored a quickfire double to make it 4-3 to United, but as it stands Greenwood would still be the match-winner if his side can hold on.

Here’s how United fans are reacting to his incredible performance on Twitter…

?? @_MasonGreenwood HAT-TRICK! This lad is the truth. Get him in the first team. ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/SXSnX8Uno0 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 17, 2018

Remember the name Mason Greenwood. Only a matter of time before he’s given a chance in the first team? #mufc pic.twitter.com/OQUJVmQb6L — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) December 17, 2018

Mason Greenwood is quality. — Matt (@Matt_Dunn7) December 17, 2018

Mason Greenwood under the next Man United manager is such an exciting prospect. The future may look bleak in some areas but there’s gems like him in our club that gives us hope. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 17, 2018

Greenwood > Lukaku — Dan Boundy (@danboundy) December 17, 2018

Mason Greenwood is a baller — Cleon (@Cleon81) December 17, 2018