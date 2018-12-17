(Photo) Manchester United star gets some fans excited about potential transfer with latest Instagram snap

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba seems to have got a fair few Juventus fans excited about a potential transfer back to the club.

His crime? Posing with Juve forward and former team-mate Paulo Dybala in his latest Instagram picture.

A number of supporters in the comments section are now responding with messages like: ‘You should go back to Juventus’ and ‘return home’.

Pogba has been linked by ESPN and others with a possible return to Turin, with his form dipping considerably since he left to join United back in 2016.

It’s no secret that the France international has struggled with the Red Devils, so he may well be tempted to revive his career in Italy if he gets the chance.