Manchester United star tells friends he is on verge of snubbing £60m transfer to sign record-breaking Old Trafford deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly told friends he is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club at last.

After so much bad news for United this season, fans will be delighted to hear this latest update on the future of arguably their most important player.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain being linked with an interest in a £60million summer bid for De Gea, it looks like he’s set to agree on a new £400,000 a week deal at Old Trafford, making him the highest paid player in the world in his position, according to the Sun.

It goes without saying that, as wages continue to rise, this also makes him the highest paid ‘keeper ever, in a major statement of ambition by the Red Devils.

Known for his world class saves and reflexes, the Spanish star would have been a huge loss for United in this difficult period of transition.

Few could have blamed De Gea for being tempted to try his luck at a club more likely to deliver major trophies in the near future, but MUFC supporters will be delighted he looks set to commit to them.

The Sun claim the 28-year-old’s new deal will be a long-term one keeping him in Manchester into his 30s.