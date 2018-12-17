Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood added another goal to his impressive haul at youth level for the Red Devils.

Watch the video below as the teenage forward capitalises on a shocking error by the opposition goalkeeper in the FA Youth Cup.

Greenwood then shows great composure to go around the ‘keeper and drill home, showing why he’s considered such a big talent at Old Trafford.

Indeed, if Greenwood keeps on scoring at this rate it won’t be long before he’s knocking on the door of the first-team as players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez struggle in Jose Mourinho’s attack.

A slip by the keeper allows in @_MasonGreenwood who takes his chance brilliantly. 1-0 United pic.twitter.com/Xq7Vkj1Uex — Matt (@MattP260599) December 17, 2018

It was only yesterday when another goalkeeper clanger gifted the senior side a goal, with Liverpool’s Alisson spilling a cross into the path of Jesse Lingard, who scored in front of the Kop.

However, Liverpool went on to win 3-1 in their Premier League clash, with two second-half strikes from Xherdan Shaqiri finishing United off on that occasion.

Greenwood later added another against Chelsea, with this cool finish…