Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood added another goal to his impressive haul at youth level for the Red Devils.
Watch the video below as the teenage forward capitalises on a shocking error by the opposition goalkeeper in the FA Youth Cup.
Greenwood then shows great composure to go around the ‘keeper and drill home, showing why he’s considered such a big talent at Old Trafford.
Indeed, if Greenwood keeps on scoring at this rate it won’t be long before he’s knocking on the door of the first-team as players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez struggle in Jose Mourinho’s attack.
A slip by the keeper allows in @_MasonGreenwood who takes his chance brilliantly. 1-0 United pic.twitter.com/Xq7Vkj1Uex
— Matt (@MattP260599) December 17, 2018
It was only yesterday when another goalkeeper clanger gifted the senior side a goal, with Liverpool’s Alisson spilling a cross into the path of Jesse Lingard, who scored in front of the Kop.
However, Liverpool went on to win 3-1 in their Premier League clash, with two second-half strikes from Xherdan Shaqiri finishing United off on that occasion.
Greenwood later added another against Chelsea, with this cool finish…
Another brilliant finish by @_MasonGreenwood to put United back in front. 2-1 pic.twitter.com/1H7gRtUvYX
— Matt (@MattP260599) December 17, 2018