Video: Manchester United wonderkid scores vs Chelsea after goalkeeper blunder even worse than Alisson’s for Liverpool

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood added another goal to his impressive haul at youth level for the Red Devils.

Watch the video below as the teenage forward capitalises on a shocking error by the opposition goalkeeper in the FA Youth Cup.

Greenwood then shows great composure to go around the ‘keeper and drill home, showing why he’s considered such a big talent at Old Trafford.

Indeed, if Greenwood keeps on scoring at this rate it won’t be long before he’s knocking on the door of the first-team as players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez struggle in Jose Mourinho’s attack.

It was only yesterday when another goalkeeper clanger gifted the senior side a goal, with Liverpool’s Alisson spilling a cross into the path of Jesse Lingard, who scored in front of the Kop.

However, Liverpool went on to win 3-1 in their Premier League clash, with two second-half strikes from Xherdan Shaqiri finishing United off on that occasion.

Greenwood later added another against Chelsea, with this cool finish…

