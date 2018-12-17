Messi green-lights €70m transfer to China for inconsistent Barcelona star

Barcelona winger Malcom is the subject of a lucrative bid from an unnamed Chinese Super League club and Lionel Messi has approved the deal.

The Brazilian has found life at the Camp Nou tough since his £36.5 million summer switch from Bordeaux – as per The Guardian – and has only managed to feature in nine matches across all competitions at the start of the season.

Barca are top of La Liga and going strong in the Champions League, but Malcom has had to make do with a small role in their success, largely featuring as a substitute.

Big things were expected of the 21-year-old when he arrived in Spain, but aside from a few flashes of brilliance, he has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag.

According to Don Balon, Malcom has struggled to adapt to life in Barcelona off the pitch, while on it he has been unable to keep up with the demands of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Don Balon also states that club captain and record goalscorer Messi has become increasingly frustrated by the mercurial attacker and is happy to green-light a transfer to China in January.

A Chinese club has reportedly tabled a €70m bid for Malcom’s services already and Barca chiefs are considering cashing in, given his inconsistent displays over the last few months.

Don Balon reports that the reigning La Liga champions are happy to give up on Malcom and receive a €30 million profit on their original investment in the process, just six months on from stealing him right under the noses of AS Roma in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen whether or not the former Bordeaux starlet can convince the club to give him another chance, with just one game left for Barcelona in the league before the winter break takes effect.

This particular story looks like one to keep an eye on in January, particularly if Barcelona start lining up a potential replacement for Malcom from another top European club.