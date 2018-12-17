Manchester United have ‘strong interest’ in transfer of £50m-rated star to fix major area of weakness

Manchester United reportedly have a strong interest in sealing the transfer of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The talented 21-year-old looks a hugely exciting prospect after his breakthrough in Serie A, and has been linked with United in the past.

The Red Devils could certainly do with a top class centre-back, and Milenkovic seems to fit the bill, despite being at such an early stage in his career.

Gianluca Di Marzio are the latest to link him strongly with United, with the Daily Mail also claiming he was a £50million target for them earlier this season.

It remains to be seen if United can get their man this winter or if they’ll have to wait until the summer, but the club surely needs to do what it can to help Jose Mourinho improve his back line as soon as possible.

The Portuguese tactician has had his critics at Old Trafford, but there does seem to be a real lack of quality for United at the back.

Of course, some of these players were signed during Mourinho’s time in charge, but he’s since had to resort to playing Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay in defence at times this season.

United’s rivals mostly invested much more in their squads this summer and have benefited it from it, so fans will hope Mourinho can get a bit more backing this January for a signing like Milenkovic.