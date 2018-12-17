Manchester United players want Jose Mourinho sacked, claims Red Devils legend

Manchester United players are showing signs that they want Jose Mourinho sacked as manager of the club, according to former Red Devils star Paul Ince.

The former England international midfielder says he’s been in situations like this before, and feels it’s pretty clear this squad of players have stopped performing for Mourinho.

It’s not been a good season at all for United so far, with the team losing once again at the weekend as they fell 3-1 away to rivals Liverpool.

Mourinho’s mood has also not seemed great going all the way back to the summer, with not much strengthening done to a flawed squad while rivals such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all strengthened.

Ince has slammed the situation at his old club and believes the players must take some fair share of the blame as they no longer seem to care about getting results for Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician was once seen as a superb man-manager, but no longer seems to be able to inspire players like before, instead making many of them worse, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba going majorly backwards since joining.

“People are right to question the manager, but you must also look at the players too. Are they really putting a shift in? Do they really care?” Ince told Paddy Power, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I’ve been there, players start forming cliques, in the hope of getting their manager sacked and that’s what we’re seeing now at Old Trafford.

“You can tell of a couple of his recent teams that he’s picked who he believes he likes and can trust, but they’re just not good enough.”