Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly open to the prospect of a transfer to Chelsea, according to sources in Spain.

Diario Gol report that the France international has held initial discussions over a move to Stamford Bridge, where Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to sell Alvaro Morata and sign a replacement up front.

Morata has badly struggled in his time in the Premier League, looking a far cry from the player who shone in spells at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Chelsea could clearly do much better and Diario Gol say they plan to offload the Spain international and use the money from his sale to fund a bid for Dembele.

It seems the former Borussia Dortmund and Rennes youngster would not be against such a move following a difficult time at the Nou Camp, according to Diario Gol’s report.

This seems an ideal move for Chelsea if they can pull it off, with Dembele capable of playing up front and perhaps more suited to Chelsea’s style of play under Sarri than he has been to Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side.

CaughtOffside also understands Chelsea are considering a January approach for a similar style of forward in the form of Manchester United contract rebel Anthony Martial.