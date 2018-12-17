‘You don’t deserve this’ – These Man Utd fans sympathise with star man after Liverpool defeat

Man Utd’s defeat to Liverpool evidently hit Juan Mata hard, as the Spaniard was unable to produce his weekly blog post on Monday.

As seen in his tweet below, the 30-year-old decided that it would perhaps be inappropriate for him to post an update on his blog after such a disappointing result against United’s bitter rivals.

Mata wasn’t introduced at Anfield until the 85th minute, with United eventually going on to suffer a 3-1 defeat and as seen in the tweets below from many fans, he was inundated with support as they tried to lift his spirits and insist that things will improve.

Others decided to use it as an opportunity to criticise Jose Mourinho and the club for bringing down one of the nicest characters in football, and so it remains to be seen if the mood at Old Trafford can be lifted in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils face Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle United in the run-up to New Year’s Day. They’ll be hoping to take maximum points in order to try and cut the gap to the top four, which has now stretched to 11 points.

Based on the comments below, it seems as though many fans want to see Mata play a prominent role in making that happen, as the playmaker has been key at times so far this season in the final third.

Whether or not Mourinho agrees remains to be seen, but the Portuguese tactician and his players will undoubtedly be hurting after their loss this past weekend with Liverpool also going back to the top of the table.

I don’t have a blog post to share with you today. I imagine that you all understand. Thank you, as always. https://t.co/rb1jVRgQKV — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) December 17, 2018

You dont deserve this Juan. We love you so much. Better days are coming lad. Believe. pic.twitter.com/mK08XsWgOl — | KN | (@_knisah_) December 17, 2018

It will get better Juan! Keep the faith. ?? — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 17, 2018

Sure we understand. It’s not your fault. You’re the warrior who fight till the last second. Thank you Juan?? — Alan96_Mata8 (@Alan96_Mata8) December 17, 2018

Juan it will get better ?? — ? (@DDGunited) December 17, 2018

Thankyou for showing your feelings about yesterday’s rubbish performance. — Markus ? (@webbounited) December 17, 2018

What have we done to you Juan ????? — ?? (@UtdHenry) December 17, 2018

Can never be mad at this guy pic.twitter.com/Mr10yP2yqG — BNZ (@BanziMalindi) December 17, 2018

We have broken one of the nicest man in football. Very sad indeed what the board and Jose Mourinho are doing to our club. — Privilege Makuvire (@privilege_mufc) December 17, 2018

Great man and great character, Juan. — Matheus Braga (@matheusfbraga) December 17, 2018

Can’t believe you weren’t in the starting 11 yesterday. You deserve better than this, but bear with us, it will get better when Jose goes. Love you Juan Xx — Margaret Gill (@magsmufc) December 17, 2018

Hang in there Juan! Better times ahead! pic.twitter.com/BTpHNn5Wag — The United Panda (@TheUnitedPanda) December 17, 2018