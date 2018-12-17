Menu

‘You don’t deserve this’ – These Man Utd fans sympathise with star man after Liverpool defeat

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Man Utd’s defeat to Liverpool evidently hit Juan Mata hard, as the Spaniard was unable to produce his weekly blog post on Monday.

As seen in his tweet below, the 30-year-old decided that it would perhaps be inappropriate for him to post an update on his blog after such a disappointing result against United’s bitter rivals.

SEE MORE: Video: Sadio Mane’s cheeky tactic to catch Romelu Lukaku offside for disallowed Man Utd goal

Mata wasn’t introduced at Anfield until the 85th minute, with United eventually going on to suffer a 3-1 defeat and as seen in the tweets below from many fans, he was inundated with support as they tried to lift his spirits and insist that things will improve.

Others decided to use it as an opportunity to criticise Jose Mourinho and the club for bringing down one of the nicest characters in football, and so it remains to be seen if the mood at Old Trafford can be lifted in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils face Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle United in the run-up to New Year’s Day. They’ll be hoping to take maximum points in order to try and cut the gap to the top four, which has now stretched to 11 points.

Based on the comments below, it seems as though many fans want to see Mata play a prominent role in making that happen, as the playmaker has been key at times so far this season in the final third.

Whether or not Mourinho agrees remains to be seen, but the Portuguese tactician and his players will undoubtedly be hurting after their loss this past weekend with Liverpool also going back to the top of the table.

