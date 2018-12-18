Agent reveals ambitious failed Juventus plan to pair Cristiano Ronaldo with €110m prolific ace

Juventus reportedly wanted to pair Cristiano Ronaldo with Mauro Icardi this season, but the Argentine snubbed a move as per his agent and wife, Wanda Icardi.

The 25-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2013 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe having bagged 120 goals in 201 appearances for the club.

In turn, most clubs would undoubtedly jump at the chance to bolster their attack with his signing, and his agent has now suggested that Juventus were keen to prise him away from their bitter rivals this past summer.

However, a move evidently failed to materialise with TeamTalk noting that he has a €110m release clause in his contract which would undoubtedly have complicated matters given that the Turin giants splashed out on Ronaldo this past summer too.

“Inter last summer wanted to send him to Juventus, Mauro said no,” she is quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He also refused more money. To convince me, Juventus told me that he would partner with Cristiano Ronaldo, and in the end he really did join. They told me that Icardi would be the only number 9…”.

La Gazzetta dello Sport noted earlier this week that Icardi is being tipped to sign a contract renewal with Inter in January, and so it would appear as though any chance of him moving to Juventus, or elsewhere for that matter, is diminishing.

In turn, Juve fans will have to make do with wondering what a partnership with Ronaldo would have been like, with the pair certainly knowing how to find the back of the net.

To add strength to the speculation, Juve did allow Gonzalo Higuain to leave to join AC Milan this past summer on an initial loan deal, and so that would perhaps have created space for Icardi. Nevertheless, it’s unclear what that would have meant for Paulo Dybala who has played a key role alongside the Portuguese superstar so far this season.