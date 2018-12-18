The quarter final of the Carabao Cup sees holders Manchester City take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium(KO 19:45)

What: Leicester City v Manchester City

When : Tuesday 18h December 19:45

Where : King Power Stadium, Leicester

Both sides met at the same stage of the competition last season which saw Man City progress to the semi finals following a penalty shootout.

After three games without a win in the league the Foxes will be glad of the cup distraction, but face a tough task in reaching the semi final. Claude Puel’s side needed penalties to see off both Southampton and Wolves in the previous two rounds.

Pep Guardiola rested a number of key players during Man City’s victory over Everton on Saturday so it’ll be interesting to see who starts this evening. Phil Foden has featured prominently in this tournament so far this season, bagging a goal and an assist in the win over Oxford.

Foden to play starring role for Manchester City?

The City youngster could be amongst the goals once more tonight and is sure to play a central role.

Raheem Sterling came off the bench to score his 10th goal of the season. The attacker has now been directly involved in 17 goals this so far this season and is 11/8 to score anytime but as always team news is all important.

Sergio Aguero was only fit enough for the bench against Everton following a few weeks out through injury, but it’s likely he’ll feature against Leicester as he gets back to full fitness. The Argentinian striker is 29/10 to score first.

Vardy the threat for Leicester

Leicester’s danger man will be Jamie Vardy and he’s 10/1 to open the scoring – the dangerman has had a barren spell in front of goal so this could be an ideal opportunity to regain confidence.

Man City head into the game as clear 1/3 favourites. The Citizens won their last encounter with Leicester 5-1 and it’s 40/1 for a repeat scoreline.

The hosts are a massive 8/1 to win in 90 minutes and they’ll probably have to be at their very best if they’re to shock the Champions, but this is the Carabao Cup, so that might price might be plenty big enough for the shrewd punters.

