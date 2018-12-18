‘Christmas gift came early’ – These Man Utd fans delighted as they react to Jose Mourinho exit

After Man Utd confirmed that Jose Mourinho had left the club on Tuesday morning, it’s fair to say the news was met with a rather positive reaction from many supporters.

The Portuguese tactician arrived at Old Trafford in 2016, and led the club to Europa League and League Cup successes to suggest that he could be set for a memorable tenure.

SEE MORE: Confirmed: Man Utd announce Jose Mourinho exit, ‘Special One’ sacked amid torrid campaign

However, this season has certainly not gone to plan as the Red Devils continue to languish in sixth place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four and 19 points behind leaders Man City.

With the pressure rising after their defeat to rivals Liverpool at the weekend, United confirmed their decision in an official statement on Tuesday morning, and so Mourinho’s stint in charge at Old Trafford has come to an abrupt end.

It’s worth noting that there were many tweets also in support of the job that the Portuguese tactician did at United, as there were positive moments and key signings that he made as well as the two trophy wins mentioned above.

Nevertheless, given the decline that was seen this year and the ongoing question marks raised over the contrast in his style of play and the culture at the club, it’s fair to say that many believe a change was necessary and were pleased with the major announcement, as seen in the tweets below.

It remains to be seen who is placed in charge until the end of the season, with the club statement noting an interim boss will be appointed, and whether or not they can get United back to where they want to be in the short-term.

Further, given the number of managerial changes since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, their next long-term appointment is crucial now as they can ill-afford to continue to change things so often.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club. We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

