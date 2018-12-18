Confirmed: Man Utd announce Jose Mourinho exit, ‘Special One’ sacked amid torrid campaign

Man Utd have confirmed that Jose Mourinho has left the club in an official announcement after a tumultuous start to the campaign.

As per the club’s official statement, they have confirmed that he has left Old Trafford, with a new caretaker boss set to step in until the end of the season.

It has been a torrid season for the Portuguese tactician, with United continuing to languish in sixth place in the Premier League table.

They sit 11 points adrift of the top four, face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League and have been plagued with issues within the squad.

As noted by the Independent, Mourinho was left frustrated after the club failed to sign a defender this past summer, and that weakness he seemingly identified has been badly exposed.

Man Utd have conceded 29 goals in 17 league games so far this season, and as they sit 19 points adrift of rivals and league leaders Man City, evidently something had to change in order to salvage their season.

The hierarchy have decided that a change in management was the right step to take, and so now it remains to be seen who emerges as the short-term solution to fill the void left behind by the ‘Special One’, and who will be identified as the long-term appointment next year.

As noted by The Mirror, Mourinho reacted angrily when questioned over whether or not he had lost his dressing room amid ongoing speculation of troubles. With the problems at Old Trafford seemingly mounting with his style of play never particularly suiting the culture at the club, the decision has been made to sack him.

Whether or not it turns out to be the right one, remains to be seen…