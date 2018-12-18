Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for Mauro Icardi, and their fans were keen to send a message to the club as the Inter star flew to London on Monday.

As noted by TeamTalk, the Argentine ace has been paired with a switch to Stamford Bridge for €110m, as per the release clause in his current contract.

The latest suggestion was that the prolific forward is likely to sign a contract renewal with the Nerazzurri in January, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, ending any potential hopes of Chelsea prising him away from the San Siro.

However, that wasn’t enough to put these Chelsea fans off as they reacted to his tweet noting that he was on his way to London for a promotional event with Nike.

Clearly they wanted the Blues to intervene and make contact while he was in the English capital, but although he would certainly seem like a much-needed addition to Maurizio Sarri’s side, it’s unlikely based on recent reports that he will decide to leave Inter.

With neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud offering a clinical edge up front, as reflected in their respective goalscoring tallies of seven goals in 21 appearances and five in 19 outings respectively, Icardi could certainly be the prolific forward that they’re crying out for.

The 25-year-old has bagged 120 goals in 201 appearances for Inter since joining them in 2013. With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he’s club captain and has been tipped to sign a new contract, the tweets below are surely just wishful thinking for Chelsea fans…

Please swing by Chelsea ?? — Jack Frost (@kingsizeoats) December 17, 2018

@ChelseaFC don’t let him leave London please. — Franco ?? (@PalmieriCross) December 17, 2018

On way to Chelsea is that right ? — adekunle daniel (@dannyky56) December 17, 2018

Come to chelsea,we have a thing for guys who steal team mates girl.

Plus we need a world class striker — Pedrito (@Altzs28) December 17, 2018

Come to Chelsea ?? — ???? (@ZIADinter) December 17, 2018

I hope the next stop is at Stamford Bridge ? — Prime (@Kryptodeno) December 17, 2018

Sign the contract plz@ChelseaFC ? — Walid (@walidoscar08) December 17, 2018

Visit Stamford Bridge if you have time ?? #CFC — Dipesh Sanspara (@DSans10) December 17, 2018