€75m-rated starlet among trio of targets on Barcelona transfer radar

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a trio of Lyon players, with Tanguy Ndombele, Nabil Fekir and Houssem Aouar on their transfer radar.

The Catalan giants appear to be in a strong condition currently given that they lead the way in La Liga in defence of their title while also comfortably going through to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Coach Ernesto Valverde appears to have found a strong balance in his current squad, albeit key club stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique will eventually need to be replaced.

Rather than sit back and wait for them to decline or potentially move on, it appears as though Barcelona are remaining active in their pursuit of targets, with Sport noting that Ndombele, Fekir and Aouar are all said to be of interest.

Barca will get a great opportunity to see them at close quarters when they face Lyon in the Champions League in February, and so it remains to be seen if that helps to convince them over possible swoops for the trio in question.

It won’t be cheap though, as Sport add that Ndombele is valued at €75m by the French outfit, with the 21-year-old emerging as a top talent since his switch to Lyon last year.

The midfielder initially joined on loan last season from Amiens, but impressed enough to secure a permanent move. It appears as though his form has attracted interest from elsewhere too, but time will tell if Barcelona can prise him away.

The same applies to both Fekir and Aouar, although with AS noting that Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are also of interest to the Spanish champions, time will tell who is eventually brought in at the Nou Camp to bolster the squad with a long-term vision in mind.