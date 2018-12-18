‘It’s absolute garbage’ – Neville condemns Pogba’s social media post following Mourinho’s Man United exit

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville has slammed Paul Pogba for his response to Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Twitter, which was quickly deleted.

According to Sky Sports, Pogba posted an image of himself smirking on social media moments after Mourinho’s departure was announced, trying to provoke a caption contest among his followers.

Neville reacted soon after himself, referencing Pogba’s post in his own tweet which stated: “Caption this, you do one as well!”

“ Caption This “ You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

But the former Red Devil hasn’t stopped there, using his platform as a pundit on Sky Sports show ‘The Debate’ to air his grievances with the Frenchman’s actions.

During the episode, which will be aired at 10 pm tonight on Sky Sports, the 43-year-old condemned Pogba’s actions as ‘absolute garbage’ before going into more detail regarding the mercurial star’s relationship with Mourinho.

“There is probably a high level of dislike there,” Neville began. “But Jose Mourinho lost his job this morning and Paul Pogba and his people put that post out – don’t fall for this coincidence scheduled tweet nonsense, it’s garbage, absolute garbage.

“I do believe that dancing on the grave of the manager who has just been sacked is out of order. Paul Pogba, there is no doubt, has fallen out with the manager. He doesn’t believe in him, he doesn’t like him, he doesn’t think he’s a good coach probably, and vice-versa.

“Jose Mourinho doesn’t think Paul Pogba is as good a player as he thinks he is. There’s been a complete breakdown in the last six months between the pair of them, probably the last year.”

Mourinho’s position at Old Trafford had become untenable over the last few months and his sacking was only a matter of time, but Pogba’s taunts will have done little to endear himself to the club’s supporters.

The 25-year-old still has plenty to prove on the pitch after two and a half years of inconsistent displays and will be expected to rise to the occasion during the second half of the season to help United climb back up the Premier League table.

United’s first game post-Mourinho will be played on Saturday against Cardiff City, with a temporary manager expected to be installed in the coming days to oversee the remainder of the campaign.