Jose Mourinho’s next job: Club chief of Euro giants tipped to make move

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez is being tipped to make a move to take Jose Mourinho back to the club, as per reports in Spain.

The Portuguese tactician is now a free agent after parting company with Man Utd on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen whether or not he searches for his next post immediately.

SEE MORE: Three-man shortlist touted for Man Utd job as long-term successor to Jose Mourinho

After a tumultuous third campaign at the helm at Old Trafford, Mourinho will face ongoing question marks over his ability to enjoy long-term success, something that plagued him at both Real Madrid and Chelsea too, as seen in the graphic below.

However, despite that, Mundo Deportivo report that Perez could be tempted to try and convince him to go back to the Bernabeu, such is his ‘admiration’ for him.

Nevertheless, it’s importantly noted that issues with the squad and supporters put pressure on the decision to part ways during his previous stint, and so it would surely not go down particularly well with others concerned if Mourinho did return for a second spell.

It remains to be seen if Perez looks to hold discussions, but having gone through their own problems this season under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Los Blancos are certainly looking for a long-term successor of their own.

Despite that, question marks can be raised over whether or not Mourinho is the right man for the job, as given the criticism and scrutiny he has come under at United due to his tactics and concerns over whether or not his approach is now out-dated and behind his rivals, it could be a serious risk for Real Madrid to take.

If it were to end in difficulty and more problems, Mundo Deportivo note that Perez may well have to put his presidency on the line if he were to make such a decision as he would also come under fire for any further disappointment.