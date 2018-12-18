The first thing Paul Pogba did after finding out Jose Mourinho had been sacked by Manchester United

Paul Pogba reportedly high-fived a team-mate and led the dressing room celebrations when he found out Jose Mourinho had been sacked as Manchester United manager.

This brutal account of the response to Mourinho’s departure comes from the Daily Mirror, who claim the announcement was met with a huge change of mood inside Old Trafford.

This is hardly surprising given how things have unfolded at United this season, with various rumours circulating for months now that Pogba and Mourinho in particular did not see eye to eye.

The Portuguese has also seemed a generally frustrated figure on the touch line and in his press conferences, with the results and performances of the team seeming to signal plenty of discontent.

MUFC fans will most likely be as happy as the players that Mourinho has now gone, with a new manager looking set to be announced imminently.

One section of United’s site makes reference to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in as interim boss, while the Norwegian Prime Minister has also wished him good luck on Twitter, though at the time of writing there has not been an official announcement from the club.