Video: Ex-Man United star tells next manager how to solve Paul Pogba problem

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher says Paul Pogba needs a kick up the backside after the departure of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician failed to get the best out of Pogba in their two and a half years together at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror claim Pogba also celebrated Mourinho’s exit with players on Tuesday, but Fletcher has not been at all impressed by him.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, the Scot made it clear the next manager would need to get the France international focused and not think he’s won some kind of battle by out-living Mourinho at United.