Jose Mourinho has reportedly already opened talks over the Real Madrid job after leaving his position as Manchester United manager on Tuesday morning.

The Portuguese tactician seems ready to return for a second stint at the Bernabeu, despite also leaving the Spanish capital under something of a cloud back in 2013.

Los Blancos, however, are pretty desperate right now after bringing in Santiago Solari to replace the hapless Julen Lopetegui this season as they struggle to cope with the summer departure of Zinedine Zidane.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho already has a list of transfer targets for Madrid president Florentino Perez, with some big names there as he clearly thinks big ahead of taking on his next role.

The report lists the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Christian Eriksen, Adrien Rabiot, Matthijs de Ligt and David Alaba as being among the main names he wants bringing in if he is to take the job.

Real are known for their spending power and love of ‘Galactico’ signings, but they have been surprisingly quiet in that regard for a few years now.

Mourinho, however, has often relied on such spending at most of his clubs, so Madrid won’t be surprised if these rumoured requests to do come in.