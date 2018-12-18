Patrice Evra SLAMS focus on Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Man Utd star after sacking

Former Man Utd defender Patrice Evra has reacted to Jose Mourinho’s sacking and has hit out at the focus on Paul Pogba in the whole situation.

The Portuguese tactician left the Red Devils on Tuesday, with the club confirming the news in an official statement on their site.

It ends a tumultuous stint in charge in more recent times, with Man Utd continuing to languish in sixth place in the table, 19 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, to whom they lost on Sunday.

Pogba stole some of the spotlight after putting out a tweet shortly after the Mourinho announcement, but quickly removed it as it seemed pretty inappropriate and unprofessional with an image of him smirking while asking his followers to provide the caption.

Naturally, it did grab plenty of attention and raised question marks over his relationship with his former boss after countless previous reports of tension, but Evra was fuming about all the talk around his compatriot and called on all concerned to focus on what really matters, and that is to get United back on track as soon as possible.