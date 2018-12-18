(Photo) Manchester United appear to confirm identity of new manager

Manchester United seem to have revealed on the club’s official website that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is their new temporary manager.

In a recent post on ManUnited.com, a video can be seen which shows Solskjaer’s most famous moment as a Red Devil, when he scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final to clinch a historic treble for the club.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the caption below the video states: ‘Solskjaer becomes our interim manager’ which seems to indicate that an official announcement is imminent.

According to BBC Sport, the ex-United striker was quickly named as a frontrunner for the interim job after Jose Mourinho’s sacking on Tuesday morning and it now looks as though he will indeed be appointed to lead the team during the second half of the season.