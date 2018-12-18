Photo: Paul Pogba’s deleted tweet shortly after Man Utd made Jose Mourinho exit announcement

Man Utd confirmed that Jose Mourinho had left the club on Tuesday morning, and Paul Pogba raised some eyebrows after tweeting shortly after.

The Frenchman has since deleted the tweet, but as seen below, screenshots were quickly taken by his followers to ensure that it didn’t go unnoticed.

SEE MORE: ‘Christmas gift came early’ – These Man Utd fans delighted as they react to Jose Mourinho exit

It’s certainly a questionable post as it’s hardly the best timing to post something of that nature just after United have announced that Mourinho had been sacked.

In turn, it was undoubtedly the right thing to do on his part to delete it, but ultimately question marks will be raised over who posted it in the first place as it may not have been Pogba himself with those in charge of his social media accounts likely to be at fault.

Man Utd fell a staggering 19 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend, while they remain 11 points behind the top four as Mourinho struggled to get positive results consistently out of his side.

Pogba was dropped to the bench for recent games against Arsenal, Fulham and the Merseyside giants, and so perhaps the deleted post was a cheeky dig at his former boss and a genuine show of emotion after his dismissal.

That’s unclear and he has now sensibly had the post removed, but it won’t be enough to avoid sparking a reaction with some likely to criticise his lack of professionalism in this situation, while others will perhaps hope that he can now emerge as a key figure for the Red Devils moving forward with Mourinho no longer at the helm.

All concerned at Old Trafford will now desperately be hoping that the change freshens things up and helps get them back on track to at least qualify for the Champions League next season.