Three-man shortlist touted for Man Utd job as long-term successor to Jose Mourinho

Man Utd confirmed the departure of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday morning, and now the process of appointing his long-term successor will begin.

As noted in the club’s official statement, they will appoint a caretaker boss until the end of the season before bringing in a long-term appointment next year.

SEE MORE: ‘Christmas gift came early’ – These Man Utd fans delighted as they react to Jose Mourinho exit

Given the regularity with which United have changed manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the Red Devils can ill-afford to get their next appointment wrong in the interests of building momentum and enjoying some continuity and stability.

As per Calciomercato, three names are in the running to arrive at Old Trafford next summer, with Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino being touted as the three managers set to be considered for the post.

Given the track record, experience and impressive managerial qualities that the trio possess, that is a strong shortlist of potential candidates, but the United hierarchy will have to learn from their mistakes that were made with Mourinho.

Although the Portuguese tactician can boast an impressive list of honours during his career, the fact that his style of play was never in keeping with United’s culture and attacking heritage, it was perhaps always going to led to problems and pressure.

With that in mind, perhaps an appointment like Zidane or Pochettino would help get the Premier League giants back on track and playing the type of football that fans want to see, albeit Conte’s ruthless winning record during stints with Juventus and Chelsea could also work in his favour.

Time will tell who is the long-term successor to Mourinho at Man Utd, but if the Red Devils are considering the three names above, they are certainly on the right track to start but they are right to begin that process now to ensure that they analyse all factors to make the right decision.