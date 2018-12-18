After Man Utd confirmed on Tuesday morning that they had parted company with Jose Mourinho, speculation is rife over who could replace him.

As per their official announcement, United confirmed that the Portuguese tactician had left Old Trafford, while they revealed their plan to appoint a caretaker boss for the rest of the season before making a long-term appointment next year.

It comes after a miserable year for the Red Devils thus far, domestically at least, as they continue to languish in sixth place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

With that in mind, something arguably had to give, and ultimately the hierarchy have decided that a managerial change was necessary to ensure that United still enjoyed some level of success this season.

In turn, with Mourinho now gone, the attention will quickly switch to focus on a possible replacement, with senior ESPN writer Mark Ogden suggesting that two former Man Utd players could be in the running to fill the void in the short-term.

Those individuals are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Laurent Blanc, who both previously played for the club and enjoyed successful spells at Old Trafford as players.

Whether or not they have the necessary attributes to step in and deliver results immediately will be up for debate, but United have to ensure that they make the right decision.

Having changed managers with such regularity since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the Premier League giants will be desperate for continuity and stability. Perhaps either Solskjaer or Blanc will be appointed to offer that in the short term, based on the suggestions below, while it’s also noted by The Mirror that Blanc is the front-runner to take charge until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was mentioned behind the scenes at United as a possible short-term replacement for Mourinho earlier this season. Still with Molde, but still potentially an option for caretaker role until summer. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 18, 2018

Laurent Blanc another name under consideration due to experience, Utd connection and ability to get the best from Pogba and Martial. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 18, 2018