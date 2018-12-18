Video: De Bruyne marks his return to Man City action with stunning goal in the Carabao Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne fired his team into the lead against Leicester City on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are hoping to earn a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this evening and have gotten off to a flyer against the Foxes, thanks to De Bruyne’s stunning 14th-minute strike.

The Belgian, starting his first game since November 1st, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and neatly sidestepped a defender with some great footwork before smashing the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

City have enjoyed 78% possession in the first half and look as though they could brush Leicester aside over the next hour, especially with De Bruyne marking his return with a superb display in the middle of the park.

Check out his brilliant strike for City below, via Twitter.

He’s back with a bang, here is Kevin De Bruyne’s goal which made it 1-0 ?pic.twitter.com/aDJQGVBwyB — City Central (@City_CentraI) December 18, 2018