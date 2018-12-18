Video: Man City advance to Carabao Cup semi-finals despite Sterling’s shocking Panenka miss in penalty shoot-out

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling sent a penalty sailing over the bar during a dramatic shootout against Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men ultimately managed to secure their spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win on penalties, after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium on his return to the City starting line-up following injury, but Marc Albrighton equalised late on with a brilliant volley which took the game into spot-kicks.

Both teams managed to score their first penalties, but Sterling squandered his chance from 12-yards, shockingly trying a Panenka lob which cleared the crossbar and set up a nervy finale.

Fortunately for the Englishman, Leicester missed their next three penalties, while City dispatched two in a row to book their spot in the next round.

Check out Sterling’s agonising miss below, via Twitter.

Sterling with a shocker pic.twitter.com/JcMYlaaCDt — TV and Football (@TVandFootball1) December 18, 2018