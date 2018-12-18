Video: Zimmer wonder goal helps Dusseldorf end Dortmund’s unbeaten run

Fortuna Dusseldorf secured a 2-1 home win against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, with Jean Zimmer grabbing a memorable goal.

Dortmund came into the match unbeaten after 15 matches of the 2018-19 campaign, but goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Zimmer condemned BVB to their first defeat.

Paco Alcacer grabbed a late consolation for the visitors, as Zimmer’s wonder-goal ended up being the winner on a night of high-drama in the German top-flight.

The 25-year-old right-back picked the ball up on the edge of the box and quickly set himself before rifling home an unstoppable effort into the top-left hand corner, which sent the home faithful into raptures.

Check out the amazing strike below, via Twitter.

Zimmer with a ridiculous strike Against Borussia Dortmund ?pic.twitter.com/fczmkEMekx — Futbol Articles (@FutbolArticles) December 18, 2018