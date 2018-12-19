Arsenal and Chelsea on transfer COLLISION course over €60m ATTACKING ace

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly both set their sights on Roma winger Cengiz Under, who could cost up to €60m to prise away from the Italian capital.

The 21-year-old has bagged five goals and six assists in 20 appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season, as he continues to impress as a key creative spark for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

With that form in mind, it’s no real surprise that he has attracted attention from elsewhere, as it’s now claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on him along with the likes of Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, albeit it will take €60m to snap him up, as per The Express, via TMW.

It’s easy why the two sides are keen, with Chelsea perhaps looking to add quality and depth in the wide positions to compete with Pedro and Willian and take the onus off Eden Hazard.

As for Arsenal, Unai Emery doesn’t have a great deal of quality in the way of natural wingers to offer width to his side, with creative stars such as Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking more comfortable in central roles.

In turn, signing Under would add a different dynamic to their attack, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal or Chelsea are willing to splash out big money on the talented youngster, who is undoubtedly only going to improve and develop as he continues to gain experience.

Time will tell if they make a move in January, or perhaps wait until the summer. Either way, Roma could have their hands full trying to keep hold of one of their most prized assets. As seen with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Alisson most recently, the Italian giants have developed a reputation of selling their top players for big profits.