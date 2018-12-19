Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren believes that the Reds can become the new ‘Invincibles’ in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men have only lost in the Cup and Champions League

According to Mirror Football, Lovren believes that this Liverpool side can go on and achieve the same feat that Arsene Wenger’s legendary Arsenal side did in the 2003/04 Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten through their 17 league games this season, the Reds are sitting at the top of the league – one point ahead of Manchester City.

Klopp and Co could be the only team that are credible enough to stop Pep Guardiola from dominating England with City in the same way that he did with Barcelona in Spain.

Lovren had this to say on Liverpool’s chances of invincibility this season:

“Arsenal did it before, so why not?”

“Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. Of course, it will be a challenge, but this is what we want. This is why we came here to Liverpool because we know we can do it.”

If @LFC beat Wolves on Friday, they are guaranteed top spot on Christmas Day… The last 4 sides to lead the #PL on 25 December have gone on to win the title Matchweek 18 stats ?? https://t.co/W6i8ClSpXi pic.twitter.com/7UXeiqvKXL — Premier League (@premierleague) December 19, 2018

Lovren has only started to get Premier League games under his belt very recently. The 29-year-old has made five Premier League appearances for the Reds this season.

Every ounce of the World Cup finalist’s talents will be called upon in the coming weeks, Liverpool are facing an injury crisis at centre-back with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both sidelined and Lovren will have to be at his best if Liverpool are to stay at the top of the table over the hectic Christmas and New Year period.

Lovren is well aware of the threat that City pose to Liverpool’s title-winning hopes:

“I’m not sure that City have any weaknesses,”

“Last year they won by 19 points.”

“There are so many games in front of us and in front of them. It will be a tight race — and it’s not only City, Tottenham are only a couple of points behind. You cannot sit and enjoy and say ‘We have five or six points in front of everyone’, It doesn’t work like that. Every game for us is a final.”

Should Liverpool treat every game as a final it will be interesting to see if the Reds slip up in the title race.

This handy website will tell you the exact time that Liverpool last won the league, as well as shedding some light on what has happened since the Reds last won England’s top division.