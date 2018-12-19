After Jose Mourinho was sacked by Man Utd on Tuesday, the Portuguese tactician has already been linked with a return to Real Madrid.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it has been speculated that club president Florentino Perez could be keen to take Mourinho back to the Bernabeu after his previous successful stint in charge of Los Blancos.

The ‘Special One’ delivered a La Liga title and Copa del Rey during his three-year spell, and with Real Madrid finding themselves in a spot of trouble currently, he could be a potential solution.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked earlier this season after making a poor start in charge, while interim boss Solari has encountered trickier times in recent weeks after making a positive start.

Madrid sit five points adrift of league leaders Barcelona in fourth place, while they successfully advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

In turn, it isn’t all negative, but ultimately they could look to make a long-term appointment at the end of the season if Solari doesn’t entirely convince. Now the Argentine tactician has responded to talk of Mourinho going back to the Spanish capital.

“I have the maximum admiration and respect for all my fellow coaches, especially those who have been at this club and given us joy,” Solari said, as quoted by ESPN. “How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid? It happens every day, is just part of our reality.”

Time will tell if he is replaced by Mourinho next summer, but given the question marks that have been raised over the Portuguese tactician following on from his spell in charge at Man Utd, it has to be asked if it would be a sensible move from Madrid to bring him back.

Further, he wasn’t entirely accepted by all Madrid fans given his preferred style of play and behaviour off the pitch, and so it would arguably be a huge gamble on Perez’s part to go through that again.