Chelsea loanee comes under fire from Italian media after being sent off in drab draw

AC Milan were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Bologna on Tuesday night, with Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko receiving his marching orders.

The 24-year-old has overcome a poor start to his spell in Italy to emerge as a key figure for coach Gennaro Gattuso in recent weeks and has impressed for the most part.

SEE MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea on transfer COLLISION course over €60m ATTACKING ace

With that in mind, it raised the question over whether or not the Rossoneri would perhaps be convinced to pay to make his loan move a permanent switch, or if it could be enough to even convince Maurizio Sarri to give him another chance at Stamford Bridge.

However, he unfortunately suffered a setback in midweek as he picked up two yellow cards in quick succession to get sent off, albeit the second caution looked a little harsh.

Nevertheless, as seen below, La Gazzetta dello Sport gave him the worst player rating in the game with a 5/10, while also criticising him for getting sent off. In truth, although perhaps it was harsh, it could also be argued that Bakayoko should have known better than to risk another booking so soon after his first.

“High treason. For a player of his experience. to pick up two yellow in three minutes is a serious sin. Abandoned the team in a very delicate moment,” Gazzetta wrote, as seen in the graphic below.

It didn’t get much better from Tuttosport, as noted by MilanNews.it, as Bakayoko was given a 4.5/10, and so clearly he has work to do now to turn opinion back in his favour.

That will matter little to Gattuso in the more immediate future, as with Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia already out due to injury, he will be without Bakayoko and Franck Kessie against Fiorentina this weekend due to suspension.

In turn, it remains to be seen what solution he comes with, as he can ill-afford to get it wrong with his side now seemingly risking throwing away a great opportunity to cement themselves in fourth place in Serie A.