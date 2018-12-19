Chelsea tipped to launch £70m swoop for Real Madrid ace in January

Chelsea will reportedly look to secure a £70m deal for Real Madrid playmaker Isco in January, with Arsenal and Man City also said to be interested.

The 26-year-old has had a difficult campaign thus far, scoring just four goals while creating one assist in 17 appearances in all competitions.

From Julen Lopetegui to Santiago Solari, the Spanish international hasn’t been able to discover his best form on a consistent basis, even after the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo which was expected to give more responsibility and room for others to flourish.

With that in mind, perhaps Los Blancos could be open to a sale in order to use the funds to bolster their attacking options, with The Sun reporting that Chelsea are set to make a £70m bid to prise Isco away in January while they are expected to offer around £250,000-a-week to reach an agreement on personal terms.

That’s a heavy investment and so Maurizio Sarri will need to be certain that Isco fits into his plans and can have a decisive impact.

Given the Italian tactician’s preferred style of play, having technically gifted individuals in his side to retain possession and dictate the tempo of the game is crucial. Isco is more than capable of doing that, and so it could be argued that he may well be a perfect fit for the Chelsea boss.

It’s added that both Arsenal and City have shown an interest in Isco, but the former have yet to make a formal bid to sign him while the latter want to wait until the summer. With that in mind, January presents itself as an ideal opportunity for Chelsea to steal a march on their rivals and land Isco’s signature to add a marquee name.

It could be argued that Chelsea should prioritise a prolific forward given Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud continue to struggle to emerge as a clinical figure up front. Nevertheless, adding Isco will bring a new dynamic to the attack which could help either of that duo flourish.