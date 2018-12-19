Christian Pulisic to Chelsea or Liverpool: The fascinating story behind the £70m transfer target

Heavily linked with a big-money move to either Chelsea or Liverpool in January, the story behind Christian Pulisic’s rise is a fascinating and inspiring one.

As noted by The Telegraph, the 20-year-old is said to command a £70m price-tag from Borussia Dortmund, with two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League interested in taking him to England.

It comes off the back of an impressive stint in the Bundesliga to date, with the USA international scoring 15 goals in 114 appearances for the German giants, while bagging nine goals in 23 caps for his country.

In turn, it’s fair to say that he has a huge future ahead of him, with many considering him to be the biggest talent to come out of the USA in many years.

The journey to get where he is today is undoubtedly a fascinating one, as detailed in the brilliant documentary video that can be viewed below.

From humble beginnings in Hershey to find his passion for football, to developing his talent and taking a huge leap by moving to Germany at such a young age.

It’s a brilliant story that will undoubtedly inspire more and more of the next generation the bigger and better that Pulisic gets, and it’s truly great to see him flourish having worked so hard to get where he is at this stage of his career.

It remains to be seen where the future takes him, whether it be Chelsea or Liverpool, as he would certainly bolster their attacking options and bring a new dynamic to their frontline. Should a move materialise to either Stamford Bridge or Anfield, we can surely expect to hear much more about Pulisic in the coming years.

For now though, check out DW Kick off! and their exceptional look into how Pulisic has got to where he is today…

