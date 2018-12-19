Confirmed: Man Utd name their caretaker manager after sacking Jose Mourinho

Man Utd have officially confirmed that they’ve appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker boss until the end of the season after sacking Jose Mourinho.

As noted in their official statement, the Red Devils opted to sack Mourinho on Tuesday after a bitterly disappointing first half of the season.

The Portuguese tactician leaves the club in sixth place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four while they sit 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

With that in mind, results were simply unacceptable, and with a Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain ahead in February, the hierarchy evidently felt as though it was the right time for a change now following Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Now, they’ve confirmed that Solskjaer will be the man tasked with helping them salvage something from this season, as he has been appointed as caretaker boss until the end of the current campaign, as per the club’s tweet below.

Further, and rather importantly, Mike Phelan will return as first-team coach to help the Norwegian tactician, as the pair will also work alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Man Utd fans will have fond memories of their former striker as he enjoyed great success at Old Trafford as a player. Time will tell though if he’s capable of delivering as a manager now too having gained experience with Molde and Cardiff City.

The 45-year-old has won two league titles in his homeland, while he has a 55.9% win rate during his second spell in charge of Molde having returned in 2015.

However, taking charge of United is a completely different challenge altogether, although he does face Cardiff City, Huddersfield and Bournemouth before the end of the year, which are all games they will be expected to win and so they could crucially gain some confidence and early momentum.