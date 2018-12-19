“Definitely being sold in January” – These Arsenal fans think Gunners superstar is off after ace left out of side’s starting XI vs Tottenham for League Cup clash

A number of Arsenal fans think that Mesut Ozil is set to leave the club in the near future, after the German international was left out of his side’s clash vs Spurs in the League Cup this evening.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has elected to go with a fairly strong team for his side’s clash against their north London rivals in the quarter finals of the League Cup today, however midfield ace Ozil was completely left out of the match day squad altogether.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lucas Torreira are just a number of first team stars that have been selected to start against Tottenham, something that makes it seem as if Emery’s taking the competition seriously.

However, there was no space for Ozil, something that has prompted a number of the club’s fans to speculate about the player possibly leaving the club in the January transfer window.

This isn’t the first time Emery has left Ozil out of his side in recent weeks, with the Spaniard also doing so a number of times previously already this season.

Thus, we can see why fans are speculating about whether the German international is going to leave in the transfer window next month.

This means Ozil is definitely being sold in January. — Abhishek dutta (@uthale_re_baba) December 19, 2018

Ozil? Damn. He's going to leave isn't he? — KING GREAT ? (@The_KGv) December 19, 2018

Mesut Özil is definitely leaving Arsenal football club — Kofi (@kofi_ask) December 19, 2018

No Ozil.

Please sell him. The highest paid player in the club and he doesn’t have the confidence of the manager. — Count Olaf (@lexisrenis) December 19, 2018

Sell ozil — Man Like Torreira???? (@umergooner) December 19, 2018