Good news for Arsenal: Tottenham fear crucial fitness blow ahead of League Cup clash

Tottenham could reportedly be handed a blow as Harry Kane has emerged as a doubt to face Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

The two sides meet at the Emirates again just over two weeks since their Premier League meeting which ended in a 4-2 win for the Gunners.

Kane scored from the penalty spot on that occasion and has consistently proven to be decisive in this fixture, but he may be forced to sit out in midweek due to a cold, as per The Mirror.

“We need to assess him because he had a cold this morning and he didn’t go outside to train,” Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday. “Big decision. If we consider that he can cover 90 minutes, maybe he can play. If not, maybe he will be on the bench.”

The 25-year-old has been in fine form once again this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances thus far.

Coupled with his overall influence and leadership up front as well as his continued ability to prove to be decisive against Arsenal, should he be forced to sit out against the Gunners or perhaps start on the bench, it will be a blow for Tottenham and Pochettino.

Aside from it being a north London derby with pride on the line, both sides will be desperate to advance in the competition.

From Pochettino’s desperation to end Tottenham’s wait for a trophy to Unai Emery’s desire to land a piece of silverware in his first year in England, it promises to make this fixture even more important.

Based on the comments from the Spurs boss above, Kane may well have to sit out of the starting line-up at least before perhaps being introduced off the bench if considered fit enough. Given the magnitude of the game though, it would be a surprise to see him not used at all if needed to turn the game in his side’s favour.