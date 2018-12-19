Menu

‘He has to be in our starting XI ASAP’ These Chelsea fans think this surprise star should start every game after impressive performance against Bournemouth

Chelsea have advanced through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup thanks to some late heroics from superstar Eden Hazard against Bournemouth this evening.

Chelsea were on the front-foot for the entire match, the Blues dominated the Cherries with 73% of the possession.

Despite Chelsea’s apparent dominance it looked as though the Blues would have to seal their fate in a penalty shootout after they failed to hit the back of the net after 80 minutes of action – then came Eden Hazard, the wing wizard scored a dramatic late winner in the 84th minute to ensure Chelsea advanced to the next round.

Hazard was also Chelsea’s Carabao Cup when the Blues faced Liverpool at the end of September. The Belgian scored a superb solo goal to knock the Reds out of the competition.

Maurizio Sarri rotated the Blues side for this evening’s tie. Promising midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek played on the wing and won plaudits for his dominant performance. Cesc Fabregas and Emerson were also handed rare starts by Sarri.

One surprise star won the hearts of Chelsea fans with his performance this evening. Left-back Emerson was so impressive that Hazard even gave the Italian international a kiss when he scored his dramatic late winner.

Fans would like to see Emerson starting ahead of Marcos Alonso – the Spaniard’s form has dropped off recently and the attack-minded full-back’s holes in his defensive game have been exposed far too often for Chelsea fans’ liking.

Check out reaction to Emerson’s performance from Chelsea fans:

