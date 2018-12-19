Chelsea have advanced through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup thanks to some late heroics from superstar Eden Hazard against Bournemouth this evening.

Chelsea were on the front-foot for the entire match, the Blues dominated the Cherries with 73% of the possession.

Despite Chelsea’s apparent dominance it looked as though the Blues would have to seal their fate in a penalty shootout after they failed to hit the back of the net after 80 minutes of action – then came Eden Hazard, the wing wizard scored a dramatic late winner in the 84th minute to ensure Chelsea advanced to the next round.

Maurizio Sarri rotated the Blues side for this evening’s tie. Promising midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek played on the wing and won plaudits for his dominant performance. Cesc Fabregas and Emerson were also handed rare starts by Sarri.

One surprise star won the hearts of Chelsea fans with his performance this evening. Left-back Emerson was so impressive that Hazard even gave the Italian international a kiss when he scored his dramatic late winner.

Fans would like to see Emerson starting ahead of Marcos Alonso – the Spaniard’s form has dropped off recently and the attack-minded full-back’s holes in his defensive game have been exposed far too often for Chelsea fans’ liking.

Check out reaction to Emerson’s performance from Chelsea fans:

Emerson Emerson Emerson He has to be in our starting XI asap. He's a baller. Why waste £50m on Alex Sandro? — CFC Naija (@9ja_CFC) December 19, 2018

Emerson has to be first choice LB now, no excuse — M?? (@TacticalCFC) December 19, 2018

Emerson against Leicester on Saturday please! @ChelseaFC — SarriBoy ???? (@Harouttopajian) December 19, 2018

What more does Emerson have to do to get a chance in the league? More importantly, how many more disgraceful Marcos Alonso performances do we have to sit through before he is dropped? — CFC (@CFCWriter) December 19, 2018

Eden anointed Emerson Palmieri with a kiss. This shows much if you know @ChelseaFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/asYfggUiU2 — jughead scott? (@Tom_Tom23BJ) December 19, 2018

Emerson is so refreshing to watch — – (@Louisftbl) December 19, 2018

Hazard kissed Emerson after that goal. How many more reasons does Sarri need to drop Granny Alonso ? — Mimss (@Mayur_Mimz) December 19, 2018

Emerson is so much better than Alonso it's crazy — Soff (@Dan_Soff) December 19, 2018