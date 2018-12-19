Menu

“Needs to be sold” – These Arsenal fans want club to “get rid” of star as Gunners suffer first home defeat to Spurs in eight years

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to berate Granit Xhaka for the midfielder’s performance in the Gunners’ 2-0 loss at home to Spurs in the League Cup quarter finals.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the Lilywhites recorded their first win at the Emirates since 2010.

Arsenal struggled to seriously trouble Spurs’ defence throughout the match, whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s side were dominant from start to finish.

A lot of Gunners stars didn’t have the best games of their Arsenal careers, with one of these being Swiss international Xhaka, who was made to play at centre-back for the match instead of in his preferred position of midfield.

Xhaka constantly struggled to deal with Spurs’ attack this evening, as he and his fellow Arsenal teammates failed to contain their opponents’ forward line.

Following Xhaka’s unimpressive performance, a number of fans jumped onto Twitter to call for the club to ‘get rid’ of the 26-year-old, with one fan even stating that the midfielder ‘needs to be sold’.

You can check out some of these tweets below. In fairness, it wasn’t Xhaka’s best game in an Arsenal shirt….

More Stories about Granit Xhaka
More Stories Granit Xhaka