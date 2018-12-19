“Needs to be sold” – These Arsenal fans want club to “get rid” of star as Gunners suffer first home defeat to Spurs in eight years

Arsenal fans flocked to Twitter to berate Granit Xhaka for the midfielder’s performance in the Gunners’ 2-0 loss at home to Spurs in the League Cup quarter finals.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the Lilywhites recorded their first win at the Emirates since 2010.

Arsenal struggled to seriously trouble Spurs’ defence throughout the match, whilst Mauricio Pochettino’s side were dominant from start to finish.

A lot of Gunners stars didn’t have the best games of their Arsenal careers, with one of these being Swiss international Xhaka, who was made to play at centre-back for the match instead of in his preferred position of midfield.

Xhaka constantly struggled to deal with Spurs’ attack this evening, as he and his fellow Arsenal teammates failed to contain their opponents’ forward line.

Following Xhaka’s unimpressive performance, a number of fans jumped onto Twitter to call for the club to ‘get rid’ of the 26-year-old, with one fan even stating that the midfielder ‘needs to be sold’.

You can check out some of these tweets below. In fairness, it wasn’t Xhaka’s best game in an Arsenal shirt….

Xhaka needs to be sold asap — Straight Drop (@SMullionz) December 19, 2018

Yet another reason why not extending Ramsey makes no sense. He's better than Xhaka. He's better than Mikhi. Sell them, extend his contract. — Ben (@Nebkreb) December 19, 2018

Step two. Sell Xhaka. Don’t care that he has “performed” by passing a 20 yard ball now and then pic.twitter.com/YZoRp9YMdi — Olle Lemoine (@OlleLemoine) December 19, 2018

Get rid of xhaka he’s worse than tettey — Jacko (@JackoWilliams1) December 19, 2018

Emery, I beg, please look at defenders in the January transfer. And also get rid of Xhaka too #ARSTOT — Kirst. (@kirstyemillar) December 19, 2018

Xhaka is awful, only arsenal fans rate him — FPLnonce (@FPLnonce) December 19, 2018

Don’t care if he’s out of position, Xhaka being incapable of passing the ball 10 yards is fucking embarrassing. Did it constantly against Southampton and again tonight. Not good enough. — Amy Newman (@newmanqueen1) December 19, 2018