Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United to-do list: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata star on list of 5 things Red Devils boss must do to succeed

You’re probably all aware of the fact that Manchester United sacked manager Jose Mourinho earlier this week, with the 55-year-old being replaced by former Red Devils player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season as per Sky Sports.

Mourinho’s sacking won’t have come as a shock to most, especially when you consider just how bad United have been so far this year.

The Red Devils currently sit in 6th place in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, with the club also having been knocked out of the League Cup by Championship-side Derby County in the 3rd round.

United have looked a shadow of their former selves so far this season, and it looks like Solskjaer has a difficult task on his hands if he’s to get his side’s season back on track.

So, with this in mind, we’ve made a little to-do list that the Norwegian needs to follow in order to turn United’s campaign around.

Solve the Paul Pogba dilemma

It was well documented by a number of news outlets that Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho didn’t have the best of relationships.

The Sun reported that the Frenchman was getting increasingly frustrated with Mourinho, whilst the Daily Mail have stated previously that the midfielder’s relationship with the former United boss was at ‘breaking point’ back in October.

Given this information, we can guess that Pogba wasn’t exactly sad to hear that Mourinho and United parted ways earlier this week, however this doesn’t necessarily mean that the dilemma surrounding the midfielder has been solved.

Since his move to United from Juventus in the summer of 2016, Pogba has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford, with the 25-year-old constantly being benched by Mourinho during the 55-year-old’s stint in charge.

Pogba has often been inconsistent for United these past few seasons, with the player failing to replicate the form we saw his produce with France at the World Cup earlier this summer.

This is definitely something that Solskjaer needs to mend, as Pogba has all the ability to be United’s main man, and the potential to become one of the world’s best in the future.

Whether it be giving the midfielder a run of starts in United’s side no matter his form, or deploying the player in a different position and sticking with it, Solskjaer is going to have to try something in order to get Pogba’s United career, and his side’s campaign, back on track.