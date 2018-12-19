Photo: Dele Alli trolls Arsenal fans with ‘2-0’ gesture after Spurs ace hit in head with object in League Cup tie

Dele Alli took time out of his day to wind up Arsenal fans with a cheeky gesture in Spurs’ League Cup clash vs the Gunners, after the England international was hit in the head with an object thrown by the crowd.

With Spurs 2-0 up thanks to goals from Heung-Min Son and Alli himself, the 22-year-old then proceeded to throw up a ‘2-0’ gesture with his hands towards a section of Arsenal supporters, after he was seemingly hit in the head with an object thrown by a fan.

With all the talk of clubs asking fans to show more respect to players and to refrain from abusing them during matches, it’s somewhat nice to see Alli fighting back at those who clearly aren’t his biggest fans.

A photo of Alli’s gesture, as well as a video of the incident can be seen below.

So cheeky from the Spurs star!

Dele Alli hit by a bottle ? pic.twitter.com/UhRgCQqqy4 — Square Prank Genre’s (@AllAboutRs1882) December 19, 2018

Alli shutting up the arsenal fans after being hit in the head with a bottle. Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/oldTLlxqCH — Kesh (@keshbains) December 19, 2018