‘Possession counts for nothing’ These Chelsea fans had this to say on the side’s performances in the first half against Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Chelsea FC
Chelsea had nothing to show for their dominance of possession when the first half whistle blew during their Carabao Cup clash against Bournemouth.

The Blues dominated with a whopping 76% of possession in the opening 45 minutes against Bournemouth but it was arguably the Cherries who came away from the first half of action with the better chances to score.

Chelsea transfer target Callum Wilson gave the Blues a fright in the 15th minute but his shot flashed wide of the post after a lightning fast Bournemouth counter attack.

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola confirmed the Blues’ interest in the England international as reported by BBC Sport.

There was something for Chelsea fans to celebrate as Ruben Loftus-Cheek gave Maurizio Sarri a selection headache after impressing fans with his performance on the wing for the Blues.

The 6-foot-4 midfielder demonstrated his quality with the ball at his feet by taking on Bournemouth’s defenders using his strength, speed and skill.

Check out reaction from some Chelsea fans on the first half:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

