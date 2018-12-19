The nine Real Madrid stars who don’t want Los Blancos appointing Jose Mourinho as new manager

There are nine Real Madrid stars who have requested that the club do not bring in Jose Mourinho to replace Santiago Solari as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho was sacked by Man United on Tuesday morning, and rumours of a return to the Spanish capital for the 55-year-old have been rife.

And it seems like there are a number of Real players who aren’t fond of seeing the former Chelsea boss return to the Bernabeu if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.

The report from the Spanish news outlet notes that all of Sergio Ramos, Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro and Karim Benzema have all asked the club not to reappoint Mourinho as their manager.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many, as despite his successes in the past, Mourinho was very unimpressive during his stint at Old Trafford, with his reputation as one of the world’s best managers suffering from his time at United.

During his last stint as Los Blancos boss, Mourinho only managed to win a La Liga title, Copa Del Rey title and one Supercopa de Espana despite spending a small fortune on new players, and already having stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ramos and Kaka at the club.

Mourinho’s time at Man United won’t have done him many favours in his search for a new job, as the Red Devils were largely underwhelming during the 55-year-old’s time in charge.

And it seems like this is a view that’s shared by a fair amount of Real stars if this report is anything to go by…