Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg kicked Jose Mourinho while he was down when she made a joke about the Portuguese following his sacking by Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils yesterday morning, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss was in charge of the Old Trafford outfit for two-and-a-half-years – a period of time that Mourinho will be looking to forget sooner rather than later.

Rumours that United hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would take over as caretaker manager dominated the headlines yesterday and Norway PM Solberg accidentally happened to confirm the news before it was announced by United.

The Prime minister quickly deleted her tweet but not before fans realised that Solberg had accidentally beat United to their announcement:

Ändå mäktigt att Erna Solberg presenterar Ole Gunnar Solskjaer som ny tränare för Manchester United innan United själva gjort det pic.twitter.com/adch1iUmcJ — Erik Engstrand (@eeengstrand) December 18, 2018

Earlier today, Solberg explained why she deleted her tweet – Norway’s Prime Minister also found the time to troll Mourinho in her explanation.

Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour revealed what Solberg had to say:

Norway PM Erna Solberg has explained to @SkySportsNews why she deleted her Ole Gunnar Solskjær tweet ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/TClGITzHer — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) December 19, 2018

I don’t think Solberg has much to worry about – Mourinho is hardly likely to take charge of Norwegian minnows SK Brann anytime soon is he…

Mourinho’s time in Manchester certainly didn’t go as many fans would have expected and Norway golden-boy Solskjaer is tasked with getting United’s season back on track.