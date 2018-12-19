Unhappy Man Utd quintet now tipped to reconsider future after Jose Mourinho exit

Man Utd’s decision to part company with Jose Mourinho could reportedly see several first-team players re-consider their position at the club.

The Portuguese tactician had various options at his disposal during his time at Old Trafford, which often led to a lack of regular playing time for senior stars.

Among those were Matteo Darmian, who managed to make just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, while he’s been limited to just four outings so far this year.

As reported by Calciomercato now though, it’s suggested that Darmian, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez will all see uncertainty over their respective futures disappear for the time being.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as United’s caretaker boss for the rest of this season on Wednesday in an official club statement, and so it’s understandable that the first-team squad will want to see his plans moving forward before making any big decisions over their future.

Time will tell what the Norwegian tactician opts to change from what was seen under Mourinho, but he could certainly give a fresh start to the likes of Darmian which will then perhaps rule out an imminent exit to secure a prominent role elsewhere.

Pogba was dropped to the bench for recent clashes with Arsenal, Fulham and Liverpool, and he is certainly the most high-profile case that Solskjaer will have to deal with to get him back playing his best football on a consistent basis.

As for the others, Rojo has also struggled for playing time and so he’ll hope to make a positive first impression on his new boss, while getting the best out of Sanchez will also be a major task that awaits Solskjaer as the Chilean international simply hasn’t produced to the level that he’s capable of since his arrival from Arsenal in January.

Perhaps with the shackles off under the more defensive-minded Mourinho, United could now get the best out of all of their attacking stars.